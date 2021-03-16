U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

CHANIA, Crete (March 16, 2021) The Parents’ Association President of the Elementary School of Pazinos, Yannis Kalitsakis, gives Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dodanin Agumedo and Lt. Michael Spoke, a Navy chaplain, a tour of the elementary school Mar. 16, 2021, in Chania, Crete, Greece. Sailors stationed on board Naval Support Activity Souda Bay regularly participate in community service projects to promote good relations between the host nation of Greece and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy R. Ruple/Released)

