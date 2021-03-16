Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

    GREECE

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    CHANIA, Crete (March 16, 2021) The Parents’ Association President of the Elementary School of Pazinos, Yannis Kalitsakis, gives Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dodanin Agumedo and Lt. Michael Spoke, a Navy chaplain, a tour of the elementary school Mar. 16, 2021, in Chania, Crete, Greece. Sailors stationed on board Naval Support Activity Souda Bay regularly participate in community service projects to promote good relations between the host nation of Greece and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy R. Ruple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:46
    Photo ID: 6612547
    VIRIN: 210316-N-SC038-028
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 385.61 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service Project
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    School Supply Drive
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT