    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

    GREECE

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    U.S. Navy Sailors pose with the bags of oranges outside of the Mouzouras Community Center in Chania, Crete on January 26, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community Service Project
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Orange Picking

