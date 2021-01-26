Airman Cyril Formentera, an Air Traffic Controlman stationed on board Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, picks oranges from an orange tree during a Community Relations event Jan. 26, 2021 in Chania, Crete, Greece. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy R. Ruple / Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6612532
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-SC038-037
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT