    Snorkel Vest Demonstration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Apr. 23, 2021) Chelsea Ottinger, Tsunami Scuba retail manager, explains to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa personnel how to use a snorkel vest at Tsunami Scuba onboard U.S. Marine Corps Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:18
    Photo ID: 6612344
    VIRIN: 210423-N-QY759-0008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snorkel Vest Demonstration, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    CFAO
    snorkel vest

