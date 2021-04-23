CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Apr. 23, 2021) Chelsea Ottinger, Tsunami Scuba retail manager, explains to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa personnel how to use a snorkel vest at Tsunami Scuba onboard U.S. Marine Corps Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:18
|Photo ID:
|6612344
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-QY759-0008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snorkel Vest Demonstration, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT