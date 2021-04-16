Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE [Image 4 of 4]

    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Davis, an air defense systems technician with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, uses communications equipment to support aircraft operations for a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 utilized long distance communications gear to provide an expeditionary air control station in support MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    Japan
    Pacific
    Ie Shima
    1MAW
    MASS-2
    MCCRE

