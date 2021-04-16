MASS-2 Supports MCCRE

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Davis, an air defense systems technician with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, sets up communications equipment during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 utilized long distance communications gear to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

