U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Davis, an air defense systems technician with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, sets up communications equipment during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 utilized long distance communications gear to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:00
|Photo ID:
|6612307
|VIRIN:
|210414-M-GV442-3240
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MASS-2 Supports MCCRE [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
