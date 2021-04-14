Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE [Image 1 of 4]

    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Command & Control System (AC2S) assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 tracks incoming and outgoing aircraft during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) held by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 at the Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2021. MASS-2 utilized long distance communications gear to provide an expeditionary air control station in support of MWSS-172. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:01
    Photo ID: 6612305
    VIRIN: 210414-M-GV442-3048
    Resolution: 5030x3353
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASS-2 Supports MCCRE [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE
    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE
    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE
    MASS-2 Supports MCCRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Ie Shima
    1MAW
    MASS-2
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT