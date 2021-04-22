Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer [Image 5 of 5]

    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), board a CH-53 Super Stallion with 1st Marine Air Wing during exercise Pacific Pioneer at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2021. Pacific Pioneer serves as 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration, and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6612171
    VIRIN: 210422-M-HE677-0057
    Resolution: 2680x1787
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer
    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer
    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer
    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer
    Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    HST
    1st MAW
    3d MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT