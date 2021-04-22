Up Up and Away | Marines with LSB participate in Exercise Pacific Pioneer

U.S. Marines with Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), board a CH-53 Super Stallion with 1st Marine Air Wing during exercise Pacific Pioneer at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2021. Pacific Pioneer serves as 9th Engineer Support Battalion’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration, and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

