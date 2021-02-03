Keesler Airman receives first Native American identification tags

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristal Stacey, 81st Diagnostic and Therapeutics Squadron specialty imaging section chief, admires her new pair of dog tags inside the Taylor Logistics Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 2, 2021. After the Air Force changed its policy to allow Native Americans to identify their Tribe or Nation on their identification tags, Stacey was the first in line to have her’s made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

