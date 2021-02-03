Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Airman receives first Native American identification tags [Image 2 of 4]

    Keesler Airman receives first Native American identification tags

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krista Reeves, 81st Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness NCO in charge, inputs her information into a dog tag machine inside the Taylor Logistics Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 2, 2021. After the Air Force changed its policy to allow Native Americans to identify their Tribe or Nation on their identification tags, Keesler was the first in line to issue a pair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Dog Tags
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Native American Heritage

