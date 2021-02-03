A dog tag machine displays an Airman's Native American nation inside the Taylor Logistics Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 2, 2021. After the Air Force changed its policy to allow Native Americans to identify their Tribe or Nation on their identification tags, Keesler was the first in line to issue a pair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:36 Photo ID: 6611868 VIRIN: 210302-F-BD983-0043 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 515.33 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler Airman receives first Native American identification tags [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.