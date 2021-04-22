Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation Branch Chief Updates Guard Leaders

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, engages senior Guard aviation leaders through a question and answer session during the 2021 Army National Guard Aviation Virtual Leader Symposium.

