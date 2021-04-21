Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Gianina Esteban, a Force Development Superintendent with the 124th Force Support Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard posed for a portrait for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, April 21, 2021 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Esteban said she is of Filipino decent and from Guam, these areas were significantly impacted during World War II and this observance means homage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

    This work, Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IDANG
    Asian American Heritage Month

