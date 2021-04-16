807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and 76th Operational Response Command soldiers compete in the Joint Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp Williams, April 13-17, 2021. Spc. Artur Potas competes in the 12 mile ruck march. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Sherrain Reber)
This work, Joint Command Best Warrior Competition, by MAJ Sherrain Reber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
