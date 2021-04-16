Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Command Best Warrior Competition

    SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Sherrain Reber 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and 76th Operational Response Command soldiers compete in the Joint Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp Williams, April 13-17, 2021. Spc. Artur Potas competes in the 12 mile ruck march. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Sherrain Reber)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6611686
    VIRIN: 210416-A-WQ681-558
    Resolution: 3818x2545
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SOUTH JORDAN, UT, US 
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Command Best Warrior Competition, by MAJ Sherrain Reber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

