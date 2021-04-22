Fort Knox sexual assault awareness and prevention

The Department of Defense reports more than 7% of the military population has experienced sexual assault, and over 30% has experienced harassment. This April, military leaders encourage having open conversations about the importance of awareness and prevention.
Military leader shares personal knowledge, lasting impact of sexual assault
