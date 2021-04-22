Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox sexual assault awareness and prevention

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    The Department of Defense reports more than 7% of the military population has experienced sexual assault, and over 30% has experienced harassment. This April, military leaders encourage having open conversations about the importance of awareness and prevention.

    Military leader shares personal knowledge, lasting impact of sexual assault

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    sexual harassment
    sexual assault
    SHARP
    SAAPM

