    Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    SMSgt. Christina Rohrenbach, a personnel superintendent with the 124th Force Support Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, poses for a portrait for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, April 22, 2021 at Gowen Field, Idaho. Rohrenbach said she loves everything about her background because its filled with rich traditions and stories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

