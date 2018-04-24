Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bioretention BMP at NSA Annapolis

    Bioretention BMP at NSA Annapolis

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2018

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Bioretention best management practice (BMP) at NSA Annapolis. This BMP retains stormwater runoff, capturing pollutants as the stormwater slowly infiltrates into the ground. Plantings in and around BMPs are carefully chosen to increase infiltration of the runoff and treatment of pollutants, greatly improving the quality of stormwater runoff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2018
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6610977
    VIRIN: 210422-N-HG124-1005
    Resolution: 3864x5152
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bioretention BMP at NSA Annapolis, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Washington&rsquo;s Environmental Solutions for Naval Installation Stormwater Management

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Environmental
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Stormwater Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT