Bioretention BMP at NSA Annapolis

Bioretention best management practice (BMP) at NSA Annapolis. This BMP retains stormwater runoff, capturing pollutants as the stormwater slowly infiltrates into the ground. Plantings in and around BMPs are carefully chosen to increase infiltration of the runoff and treatment of pollutants, greatly improving the quality of stormwater runoff.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6610977
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-HG124-1005
|Resolution:
|3864x5152
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NAVFAC Washington’s Environmental Solutions for Naval Installation Stormwater Management
