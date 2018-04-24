Bioretention BMP at NSA Annapolis

Bioretention best management practice (BMP) at NSA Annapolis. This BMP retains stormwater runoff, capturing pollutants as the stormwater slowly infiltrates into the ground. Plantings in and around BMPs are carefully chosen to increase infiltration of the runoff and treatment of pollutants, greatly improving the quality of stormwater runoff.

