C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) prepare to board a C-12 Huron aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The Soldiers traveled to Ethiopia to survey the area for future training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

