U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) prepare to board a C-12 Huron aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The Soldiers traveled to Ethiopia to survey the area for future training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6610972
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-EB151-1046
|Resolution:
|5460x3640
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
