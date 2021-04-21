Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 2 of 4]

    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ

    DJIBOUTI

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) prepare to board a C-12 Huron aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The Soldiers traveled to Ethiopia to survey the area for future training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6610972
    VIRIN: 210421-F-EB151-1046
    Resolution: 5460x3640
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    C-12
    CJTF-HOA

