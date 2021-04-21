Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 1 of 4]

    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ

    DJIBOUTI

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    An aircraft mechanic refuels a C-12 Huron between flights at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The C-12 Airlift Detachment, composed of Flordia and Connecticut Army National Guardsmen, flys approximately 100 hours a month primarly to countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6610971
    VIRIN: 210421-F-EB151-1039
    Resolution: 5873x3915
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ
    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ
    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ
    C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    C-12
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT