An aircraft mechanic refuels a C-12 Huron between flights at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The C-12 Airlift Detachment, composed of Flordia and Connecticut Army National Guardsmen, flys approximately 100 hours a month primarly to countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6610971 VIRIN: 210421-F-EB151-1039 Resolution: 5873x3915 Size: 11 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.