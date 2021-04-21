An aircraft mechanic refuels a C-12 Huron between flights at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 21, 2021. The C-12 Airlift Detachment, composed of Flordia and Connecticut Army National Guardsmen, flys approximately 100 hours a month primarly to countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6610971
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-EB151-1039
|Resolution:
|5873x3915
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, C-12 airlift operation at CLDJ [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT