U.S. Navy Adm. Chas Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command speaks with members of the press from the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6610968
|VIRIN:
|210422-D-XI929-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US Strategic Command holds press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT