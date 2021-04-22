Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Strategic Command holds press briefing [Image 3 of 8]

    US Strategic Command holds press briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Chas Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command speaks with members of the press from the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6610965
    VIRIN: 210422-D-XI929-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Strategic Command holds press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    U.S. Navy
    STRATCOM
    Admiral Charles Chas A. Richard

