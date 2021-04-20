Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NML&PDC conducted a virtual All-Hands

    NML&PDC conducted a virtual All-Hands

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Captain Rachel Myaing, NML&PDC's Commanding Officer providing the opening remarks at her first virtual All-Hands call after assuming command. She recognized staff and shared her Commanding Officer's philosophy. Welcome Aboard Ma’am!

    This work, NML&PDC conducted a virtual All-Hands, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NMLPDC #allhandscall

