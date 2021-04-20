NML&PDC conducted a virtual All-Hands

Captain Rachel Myaing, NML&PDC's Commanding Officer providing the opening remarks at her first virtual All-Hands call after assuming command. She recognized staff and shared her Commanding Officer's philosophy. Welcome Aboard Ma’am!
