HM1 Deandre Martin, HM2 Tate, and HM3 Devin Crabb received the Sailor of the Quarter award from NML&PDC’s Triad during the April's All-Hands virtual call.
Well done shipmates!
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6610807
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-WB720-433
|Resolution:
|954x616
|Size:
|92.1 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NML&PDC Sailors of the Quarter 2021-2, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
