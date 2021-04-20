Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NML&PDC Sailors of the Quarter 2021-2

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    HM1 Deandre Martin, HM2 Tate, and HM3 Devin Crabb received the Sailor of the Quarter award from NML&PDC’s Triad during the April's All-Hands virtual call.
    Well done shipmates!

