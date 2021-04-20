MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s total force Airmen of the Quarter, first quarter 2021, are (from left) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Bonello, the senior noncommissioned officer of the quarter, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jillian Frazier, the NCO of the quarter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 08:20
|Photo ID:
|6610754
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-SM234-002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|571.28 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TEC Airmen of the Quarter, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
