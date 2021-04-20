TEC Airmen of the Quarter

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s total force Airmen of the Quarter, first quarter 2021, are (from left) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Bonello, the senior noncommissioned officer of the quarter, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jillian Frazier, the NCO of the quarter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

