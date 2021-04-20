Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEC Airmen of the Quarter

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s total force Airmen of the Quarter, first quarter 2021, are (from left) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicholas Bonello, the senior noncommissioned officer of the quarter, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jillian Frazier, the NCO of the quarter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

