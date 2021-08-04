210408-N-NQ285-1078

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare a P100, used for dewatering and firefighting, for use on the ship's boat deck, April 8, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:04 Photo ID: 6610608 VIRIN: 210408-N-NQ285-1078 Resolution: 4983x3559 Size: 825.88 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.