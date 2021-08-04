USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation

210408-N-NQ285-1078
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare a P100, used for dewatering and firefighting, for use on the ship's boat deck, April 8, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
