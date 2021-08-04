210408-N-NQ285-1077
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christopher Andino, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducts shipboard preservation on the ship's boat deck, April 8, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:04
|Photo ID:
|6610606
|VIRIN:
|210408-N-NQ285-1077
|Resolution:
|4835x3454
|Size:
|845.11 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
