Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation

    AT SEA

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210408-N-NQ285-1077
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christopher Andino, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducts shipboard preservation on the ship's boat deck, April 8, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:04
    Photo ID: 6610606
    VIRIN: 210408-N-NQ285-1077
    Resolution: 4835x3454
    Size: 845.11 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    24th MEU Marines Conduct Training Aboard Carter Hall
    24th MEU Marines Conduct Training Aboard Carter Hall
    24th MEU Marines Conduct Training Aboard Carter Hall
    24th MEU Marines Conduct Training Aboard Carter Hall
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation
    USS Carter Hall Conducts Shipboard Preservation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Carter Hall LSD 50
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT