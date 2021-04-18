Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 10]

    Makin Island Underway

    GUAM

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Cyrah Mays looks for surface contacts aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as the ship makes preparations to enter Naval Base Guam. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

