    Standing Ready

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares to conduct a night iteration of platoon live fire exercise lanes at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Jordan Balzano)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 01:15
    Photo ID: 6610473
    VIRIN: 210419-A-AK380-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 392.92 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Range
    Weapon
    Training
    PTA

