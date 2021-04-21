Latina presented $180K Navy Scholarship during San Antonio Navy Week

SAN ANTONIO – (April 21, 2021) Cadet Seaman Maryjane Marroquin, 17, of San Antonio, a senior attending Southwest High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $180,000. The award was presented by Cmdr. Michael Files, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio. Marroquin, who aspires to become a Naval aviator, will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall. “This scholarship means the world to me,” said Marroquin, who’s only been in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program during her senior year. “I am happy that I am able to take the financial burden off of my parents.” The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy. Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command. For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

