Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MQ-9 Sea Guardian Participates in UxS IBP 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    MQ-9 Sea Guardian Participates in UxS IBP 21

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210421-N-FC670-2005 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) An MQ-9 Sea Guardian unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft system flies over Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 21. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 23:44
    Photo ID: 6610395
    VIRIN: 210421-N-FC670-2006
    Resolution: 1435x739
    Size: 194.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Sea Guardian Participates in UxS IBP 21 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9 Sea Guardian Participates in UxS IBP 21
    MQ-9 Sea Guardian Participates in UxS IBP 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sea Guardian Operates with Naval Assets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UXSIBP21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT