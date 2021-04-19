PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Michael Davis, from Indianapolis, left, demonstrates takedown procedures on Master-at-Arms 1st Class James Bell, from Boston, during a security drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 19, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 20:03 Photo ID: 6610204 VIRIN: 210419-N-XX200-1003 Resolution: 6626x3727 Size: 940.9 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.