West Coast-based operators conduct static line jump and military free fall training.

SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) A West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator prepares to make a water landing during military free fall training. Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 trains, deploys and sustains NSW forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/RELEASED)

