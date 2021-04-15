SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) A West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator prepares to make a water landing during military free fall training. Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 trains, deploys and sustains NSW forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6610123
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-TE278-0406
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Coast-based operators conduct static line jump and military free fall training., by PO1 Ramon Paolo Bayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT