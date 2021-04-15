Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Coast-based operators conduct static line jump and military free fall training.

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Paolo Bayas 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) A West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator prepares to make a water landing during military free fall training. Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 trains, deploys and sustains NSW forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/RELEASED)

    This work, West Coast-based operators conduct static line jump and military free fall training., by PO1 Ramon Paolo Bayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

