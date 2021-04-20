United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Command Post Exercise-Functional (CPX-F) 2021

A convoy of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles before they are field tested during the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Command Post Exercise-Functional (CPX-F) at Fort McCoy, W.I., on April 20. The CPX-F tested Soldiers from across the Army Reserve by subjecting them to a series of tests and exercises designed to increase command readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

