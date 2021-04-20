Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Command Post Exercise-Functional (CPX-F) 2021 [Image 10 of 12]

    United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Command Post Exercise-Functional (CPX-F) 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hubert Delany 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. David Stowell, a team operations officer with the 84th Training Command, gives a brief on the operation of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles before a field test during the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Command Post Exercise-Functional (CPX-F) at Fort McCoy, W.I., on April 20. The CPX-F tested Soldiers from across the Army Reserve by subjecting them to a series of tests and exercises designed to increase command readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

    Interoperability
    Information Operations
    Psychological Operations
    Civil Affairs
    CPX-F
    Command Training

