Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

1st Lt. Erica Bermensolo, a member of the 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, Idaho Air National Guard, poses for a photo for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a mobile laboratory at Gowen Field, Idaho, April 20, 2021. As an Asian American Guardsman, Bermensolo said this observance means acceptance, and a gives her a sense of belonging in the vast pool of backgrounds that make up the military population. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

