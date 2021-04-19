1st Lt. Erica Bermensolo, a member of the 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, Idaho Air National Guard, poses for a photo for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a mobile laboratory at Gowen Field, Idaho, April 20, 2021. As an Asian American Guardsman, Bermensolo said this observance means acceptance, and a gives her a sense of belonging in the vast pool of backgrounds that make up the military population. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6609821
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-YH478-0031
|Resolution:
|5253x3502
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
