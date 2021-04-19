Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 2]

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    1st Lt. Erica Bermensolo, a member of the 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, Idaho Air National Guard, poses for a photo for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a mobile laboratory at Gowen Field, Idaho, April 20, 2021. As an Asian American Guardsman, Bermensolo said this observance means acceptance, and a gives her a sense of belonging in the vast pool of backgrounds that make up the military population. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

    This work, Idaho Guardsman celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

