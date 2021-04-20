Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 10 of 10]

    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Guardsmen stand ceremonial at ease after graduating at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 20, 2021. Guardsmen demonstrated the six-man flag fold over a casket and 21-gun salute before graduates received their Honor Guard Badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:56
    Photo ID: 6609764
    VIRIN: 210420-F-AU145-1189
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    88 FSS

