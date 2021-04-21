7 SWS Guardian leads the way in space systems operations

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES 04.21.2021 Courtesy Photo Buckley Garrison

Members of the first-ever Space Test Fundamentals Course pose for a photo. The course was designed within the world-renowned United States Air Force Test Pilot School to meet the need for robust space technology development, and convened on Jan. 4, 2021. Out of 165 applicants, 15 were selected to attend this inaugural course. Of those 15 students, Space Delta 4 was proud to nominate 1st Lt. Emily Remetta, a mission commander from the 7th Space Warning Squadron at Beale Air Force Base, California. (Courtesy Photo)