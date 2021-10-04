Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air Guardsman looks back on 41 years of radar, engineering, cyberspace service

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Hans Zeiger 

    194th Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Bill Farrer, 143rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, retires from the Washington Air National Guard April 10, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. Farrer enlisted in 1979, serving more than 41 years. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Hans Zeiger)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6609649
    VIRIN: 210410-F-PD696-585
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Air Guardsman looks back on 41 years of radar, engineering, cyberspace service, by Capt. Hans Zeiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    194th Wing

