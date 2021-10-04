Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6609649 VIRIN: 210410-F-PD696-585 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 6.14 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington Air Guardsman looks back on 41 years of radar, engineering, cyberspace service, by Capt. Hans Zeiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.