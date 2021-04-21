NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region

A GPS transmitter tagging effort at NSF Indian Head is in progress to conserve eagle populations while benefiting the Navy mission. This installation’s primary concern lies with the abundance of overhead power lines, which various species of birds frequently utilize. Bald eagle casualties are a known consequence of these power lines. As a result, NSF Indian Head is undergoing an underground utilities relocation effort in order reduce eagle mortalities. The GPS tagging data will allow NRMs to advise the utility relocation initiative on which areas pose the greatest threat to bald eagles.

