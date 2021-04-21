Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    A GPS transmitter tagging effort at NSF Indian Head is in progress to conserve eagle populations while benefiting the Navy mission. This installation’s primary concern lies with the abundance of overhead power lines, which various species of birds frequently utilize. Bald eagle casualties are a known consequence of these power lines. As a result, NSF Indian Head is undergoing an underground utilities relocation effort in order reduce eagle mortalities. The GPS tagging data will allow NRMs to advise the utility relocation initiative on which areas pose the greatest threat to bald eagles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6609379
    VIRIN: 210421-N-HG124-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region
    NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Washington Facilitates Bald Eagle Protection in Chesapeake Bay Region

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Environmental
    Conservation
    Eagle
    Washington
    Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT