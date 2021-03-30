Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GTA Wildlife [Image 5 of 6]

    GTA Wildlife

    GERMANY

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Song birds perches in a tree on March 30, 2021 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 10:40
    Photo ID: 6609318
    VIRIN: 210330-A-BA691-0084
    Resolution: 2378x3567
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTA Wildlife [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GTA Wildlife
    GTA Wildlife
    GTA Wildlife
    GTA Wildlife
    GTA Wildlife
    GTA Wildlife

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    earthday
    7th Army Training Command
    Bundesforst
    earthdayiseveryday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT