GTA Wildlife

A rangale of deer graze on March 30, 2021 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

