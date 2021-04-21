Members of TF Raven, 81st SCBT, Washington National Guard watch the Ukrainian Brigade command lead their forces in a simulated exercise as part of training with the JMTG-U
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6609122
|VIRIN:
|210421-Z-XL245-0015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Raven Advisors watch Ukrainian training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSG David Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
