Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, checks pre-flight information during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2021. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend partners, allies and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice, and generate lethal combat power should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

