U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, climbs into the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2021. ACE concepts are fundamental to building partner nation capabilities, enhancing interoperability and developing opportunities for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6609074 VIRIN: 210420-F-PW483-0005 Resolution: 5872x4247 Size: 9.53 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.