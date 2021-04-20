Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities [Image 5 of 7]

    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, conducts pre-flight checks during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2021. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend partners, allies and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice, and generate lethal combat power should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:33
    Photo ID: 6609073
    VIRIN: 210420-F-PW483-0006
    Resolution: 5872x4294
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities
    Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT