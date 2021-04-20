Agile Liberty enhances ACE capabilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, conducts pre-flight checks during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2021. ACE concepts are fundamental to building partner nation capabilities, enhancing interoperability and developing opportunities for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

