    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3]

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210416-N-AZ866-0015 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2021) Sotiris Kagadis, Emergency Dispatch Center supervisor, explains the job of an emergency dispatcher to Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Edward Watson during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, April 16, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    This work, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

