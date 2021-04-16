210416-N-AZ866-0020 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2021) Kiki Fragioudaki, an emergency dispatcher, explains how a dispatcher handles an emergency call to Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Taylor during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, April 16, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6609022 VIRIN: 210416-N-AZ866-0020 Resolution: 4699x6273 Size: 2.05 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.