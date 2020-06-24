82 ERQS conducts profiency firing

Members of the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct proficiency training across multiple weapon systems in Djibouti, April 16, 2021. Special warfare Airmen conduct training on all aspects of combat, medical procedures, and search and rescue tactics to provide the highest level of capabilities when performing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 Location: UNDISCLOSED/UNKNOWN, SC, DJ